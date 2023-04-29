UCB SA (UCBJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on May 18th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4583 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. UCB has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

