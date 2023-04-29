Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.63 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $90.63 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,194.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00407968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00116085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00040057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26877188 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,646,624.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

