United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.