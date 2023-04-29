United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 340,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

