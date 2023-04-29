V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.