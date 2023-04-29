Valliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $26.26 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 37.2% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,109,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

