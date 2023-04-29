Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

