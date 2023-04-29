Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

MRK opened at $115.47 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.