Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 196.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

