Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $404.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

