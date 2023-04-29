Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.