Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Target stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

