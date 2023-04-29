Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

