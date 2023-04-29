Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

