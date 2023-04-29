Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,560. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.