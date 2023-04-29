Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $83.30. 5,352,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,180. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

