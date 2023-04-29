Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

