Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

