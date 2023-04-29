Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

