Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VTR opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

