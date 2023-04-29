Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

