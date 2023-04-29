Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 2,842,972 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,842,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,123,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $240.32. 39,554,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.