Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 337,567 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337,567 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 4.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.74% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $530,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.31. 1,414,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.34.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

