Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

