Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.92 on Friday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

