Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

Vislink Technologies Stock Down 17.1 %

VISL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.50% and a negative net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.