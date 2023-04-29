Vow Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,272.54 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $176.03 million and $185,272.54 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

