VRES Self Reported Market Cap Tops $74.47 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. VRES has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and approximately $543.22 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,171.23 or 0.99966174 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03154675 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $373.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.