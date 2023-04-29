W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.25-36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.91. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $698.63.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

