W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.25-36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.
W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.91. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on GWW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $698.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.