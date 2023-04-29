Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 960,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

