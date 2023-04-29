Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Trading 4% Higher

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. 79,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 115,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wag! Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wag! Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.
