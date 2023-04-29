WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,028,957 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,028,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 257.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 608,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

