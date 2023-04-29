WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 48,709 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Avient worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avient by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avient by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avient by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Up 1.7 %

AVNT opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.