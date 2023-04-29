WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.51 Million Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fox Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

