WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of E2open Parent worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 115.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in E2open Parent by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,143 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 638,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.2 %

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $673,606 in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETWO opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

