WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SPS Commerce worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $147.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

