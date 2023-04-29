WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.