WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $6.43 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 587,563 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in R1 RCM by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,514 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $15.59 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

