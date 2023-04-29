WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 295,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

TREX stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

