Wedbush Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $45.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,574. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

