Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 22nd

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

