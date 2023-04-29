Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.