Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,071.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,651.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,563.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

