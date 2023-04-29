West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST traded up $6.02 on Friday, hitting $361.24. 1,032,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.27. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $372.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

