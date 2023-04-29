WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.85-$14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.85-14.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $177.35. The stock had a trading volume of 506,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.