Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
NYSE:WY opened at $29.91 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,861,000 after acquiring an additional 439,828 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
