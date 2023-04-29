Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,780

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.77) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.84) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

