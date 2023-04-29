WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $699,098.36 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.59 million and approximately $699,098.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00309317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003409 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.