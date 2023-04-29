Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

