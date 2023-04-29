Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,949 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

